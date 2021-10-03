Palestinian president hosts Israeli ministers in West Bank

AP National News

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian president has hosted two Israeli Cabinet ministers for a late-night meeting, in a new sign of slowly improving ties between the sides. The ministers of health and regional cooperation were the second group of Cabinet officials to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since the new Israeli government took office in June. Israel’s defense minister had met with Abbas at his West Bank headquarters in August. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz posted a photo of himself with Abbas on Twitter after Sunday’s meeting, saying they shared the hope to preserve peace, based on a two-state solution. His Meretz party is among the most dovish in parliament and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.