Person shot inside Philadelphia hospital; suspect on the run

AP National News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a person was shot inside a hospital early Monday morning. News outlets report the shooting happened just after midnight at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The shooter then left the hospital. A manhunt is underway to locate and capture the suspect. WPVI-TV reports the suspect fled in a box truck and was seen headed towards Interstate 95. A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.