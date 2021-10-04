Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

AP National News

By KEVIN FREKING and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own. He wants to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a devastating credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s criticism comes as Congress faces an Oct 18 deadline to allow for more borrowing to keep the government operating after having accrued a total public debt of $28.4 trillion. The House has passed a measure to suspend the debt limit. But McConnell is forcing Senate Democrats into a cumbersome process that could brush up against a deadline with little margin for error.