Canada-US bridge closed after possible explosives found

AP National News

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police say the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than two hours following the discovery of possible explosives during a vehicle inspection. The Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor, Ont., and Detroit was shut to all traffic on Monday morning and the surrounding area was evacuated as well. Windsor police say the Canada Border Services Agency alerted them after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.