AP National News
By
Published 9:47 AM

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily in Sardinia

By GLORIA CALVI, COLLEEN BARRY and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Catalonia’s former separatist leader has walked out of a Sardinian courthouse victoriously after a judge delayed a decision on Spain’s extradition request and said he was free to travel. He walked out Monday with his lawyer, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was ¨very happy,¨ as he got in a van and was whisked away. His Italian lawyer told reporters that a decision on extradition to Spain, where he is accused of sedition, is pending decisions by a high court in Europe regarding the former separatist leader’s immunity. But the lawyer said his client is free to travel as he pleases in the meantime. 

Associated Press

