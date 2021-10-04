Police: Nurse kills hospital co-worker, later shot himself

AP National News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a nurse shot and killed a co-worker at a Philadelphia hospital before fleeing and being shot himself in a later exchange of gunfire with police. Philadelphia’s police commissioner said the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant early Monday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the gunman was later located near a school and traded gunfire with four officers when he was shot and critically wounded. Two officers also were hurt. Jefferson Health said weapons aren’t permitted on its campuses and a thorough review of safety protocols would be conducted.