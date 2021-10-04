Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to resign as part of plea deal

AP National News

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has agreed to resign shortly before her term ends as part of a deal to settle charges she violated campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign. Warren was scheduled to go on trial Monday on felony charges she and two assistants took steps to evade contribution limits. Instead, Warren and her two co-defendants pleaded guilty to accepting campaign contributions that exceeded legal limits. Warren had been under heavy criticism for the city’s handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March 2020, a week after police held him down on a city street for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.