Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill

AP National News

By AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are looking into whether a ship’s anchor may have struck an oil pipeline on the ocean floor, causing a massive leak of crude into waters off Southern California. The head of the company that operates the pipeline said Monday that divers have examined more than 8,000 feet of pipe and are focusing on “one area of significant interest.” Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said a ship’s anchor striking the pipeline is “one of the distinct possibilities” for the cause of the leak. The leak has fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities. The spill could keep beaches closed for weeks or months.