Brawl trial begins for Florida school massacre suspect

AP National News

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of the suspect in 2018′s Florida high school massacre, on charges that he attacked a jail guard nine months after the shooting. Prospective jurors, in groups of 32, were being brought into the courtroom and asked basic questions about their knowledge of Nickolas Cruz and whether they could put aside the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland that left 17 dead. Those who pass this initial screening will be brought back on Oct. 18 for more questioning. More than 500 prospective jurors are expected to be screened so that six can be chosen.