EU leaders discuss defense, US and China relationships

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France’s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia. The EU argues that those events have exposed Europe’s need for more autonomy on defense. French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to lead a dinner discussion on the Indo-Pacific defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain that led Australia to cancel the French submarine contract. Also on the dinner agenda at Brdo Castle in Slovenia were the EU’s tense relationship with China and rising energy prices. The EU leaders have a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries scheduled Wednesday.