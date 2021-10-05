EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France’s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia. The EU argues that those events have exposed Europe’s need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday The 27-nation trade bloc’s tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda. The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended to prepare the ground for a scheduled two-day EU summit later this month in Brussels.