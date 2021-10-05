London’s fire brigade battling fire at Westminster station

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — London’s fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a blaze at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain’s Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence at 10, Downing Street. In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, the London Fire Brigade said the fire is toward the Bridge Street entrance of the station, which is the road that connects to Westminster Bridge and south of the River Thames. No further details were made available.