Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate

AP National News

By DAVID KEYTON and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists have won the Nobel Prize for physics for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change. Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.” The second half of the prize was awarded Tuesday to Giorgio Parisi for “the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.” All three work on what are known as “complex systems,” of which climate is just one example.