Prosecutor concedes mistakes, makes offer in Vatican trial

AP National News

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican prosecutor has conceded procedural errors in his fraud and corruption investigation into the Holy See’s finances and is offering to remedy them by essentially starting over. Lawyers for the 10 defendants have argued the mistakes were so grave as to render the indictment void. The prosecutor’s offer on Tuesday threw the trial over the Holy See’s 350 million-euro investment in a London property into question before it really got off the ground. Lawyers for the 10 defendants have accused the Vatican prosecutor’s office of withholding key pieces of evidence and other lapses. The Vatican tribunal’s president plans to rule Wednesday whether or how the trial can proceed.