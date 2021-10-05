Taliban meet with Iran delegation amid Afghan economic woes

AP National News

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban leaders say they met with Iranian officials in the Afghan capital in an effort to boost trade relations key to filling the country’s cash-starved coffers as it teeters on the brink of economic collapse. A spokesman said Tuesday they met a day earlier with a delegation from neighboring Iran to regulate trade between the countries. They agreed to increase trading hours at the Islam Qala border crossing from eight hours per day to 24 and to better regulate the collection of tariffs and improve roadworks. Customs are a key source of domestic revenue for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban said they arrested 11 members of the rival Islamic State group.