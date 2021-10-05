Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot

AP National News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A trial has been set for a Florida man accused of orchestrating an extortion plot linked to the federal sex investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Stephen Alford pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Pensacola, Florida. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 6. Authorities said the 62-year-old Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from a person identified in court records as “D.G.” In exchange, Alford said he could secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for a family member or get the Department of Justice to drop an investigation into the family member, as well as fund the release of a someone identified as “R.L.”