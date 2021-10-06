Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project to be sentenced

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power is being sentenced. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison. He goes Thursday before a federal judge who will decide whether to accept that deal. Marsh’s lawyers said in court papers that his wife of 46 years has incurable breast cancer and he wants to serve his time now so he might be able to care for her later. Marsh is set to be the first executive to be sentenced to prison for the nuclear project debacle.