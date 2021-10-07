Court rules Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws

AP National News

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The Constitutional Tribunal held Thursday that some provisions of the treaties binding EU members and some rulings by the 27-nation bloc’s highest court conflict with Poland’s Constitution. Two judges dissented from the majority opinion. The decision is likely to embolden Poland’s right-wing government and worsen its troubled relationship with the EU. The tribunal initiated its review on a motion from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review after the European Court of Justice ruled in a case involving the Polish government’s attempts to exert more influence over the country’s judiciary.