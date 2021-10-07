Judge: Civil lawyers to see more of Waffle House murder case

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge will allow attorneys who filed a lawsuit against a Waffle House in Tennessee after a mass shooting to access some of the files that have been sealed in the criminal case against the gunman. On Thursday, Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn granted the request from attorneys suing Waffle House in federal court on behalf of a survivor. Travis Reinking faces four counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, in a criminal case that has been under a gag order. He pleaded not guilty in February 2019. The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.