Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes Tokyo area; more than 30 injured

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, injuring more than 30 people and halting trains and subways. Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami. The Meteorological Agency says the quake was centered just east of Tokyo at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles). It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Trains were halted for safety inspections, and many elevators automatically stopped. Traffic disruptions continued the next morning, with local trains delayed and commuters overflowing from main stations in the region.