Moroccan police thwart migrants targeting Spanish enclave

MADRID (AP) — Moroccan police have thwarted an attempt by several hundred migrants to force their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern African coast. The large group of men gathered on the Moroccan side of the border after nightfall Wednesday and threw stones at police who moved to intercept them. Moroccan police chased them through the streets and foiled their efforts to scale a high fence that separates Morocco from European soil. Ceuta and nearby Spanish autonomous city Melilla are seen as springboards into Europe for many Africans fleeing poverty or violence.