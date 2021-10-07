Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court is to rule in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal, due later Thursday, is expected to define Poland’s future relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice. The court opened the case in July on a motion earlier this year from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review after the EU court ruled that the bloc’s law takes precedence over Poland’s law. The verdict regarded the procedure of judicial appointments under Poland’s current right-wing government.