Texas man gets life term in shooting deaths of family of 8

AP National News

HOUSTON (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of capital murder in the 2015 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston-area home. Fifty-four-year-old David Conley was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the death penalty against Conley, as state and defense experts concluded that he qualified as a person with an intellectual disability. Authorities say Conley held Valerie and Dwayne Jackson and their six children hostage and shot each of them in the head on Aug. 8, 2015. The children ranged in age from 6 to 13.