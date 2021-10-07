Trump-backed candidates face scrutiny after minimal vetting

AP National News

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As former President Donald Trump has waded into contested primaries across the country, trying to exact revenge and remake the Republican Party in his image, he has endorsed a series of candidates facing serious allegations, especially concerning their treatment of women. That’s raising questions about the rigor of his vetting process, which some allies worry has put more stock in flattery than flagging potential red flags, risking elevating flawed candidates who may struggle in next year’s general election races.