Global stocks rise ahead of closely watched US hiring data

AP National News

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have risen as investors wait for U.S. jobs data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back stimulus. That comes after lawmakers in Washington averted a possible government debt default. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Investors are watching to see whether U.S. hiring in September was strong enough for Fed officials who are discussing when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices but say they want to see a strong job market recovery. Lawmakers agreed to extend Washington’s borrowing ability into December.