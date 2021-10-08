Moroccan king appoints new government, including 7 women

AP National News

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed a new government made up of a coalition of liberal and conservative parties and led by a billionaire businessman. The cabinet of Prime Minister Aziz Akhanouch is made up of 24 ministers, including seven women. Seven ministers have retained their positions, including the important foreign and interior ministers. Nadia Fettah Alaoui will be Morocco’s first female finance minister. Akhanouch’s party placed first in legislative elections last month, trouncing the Islamist Justice and Development Party that had run Morocco’s government for a decade. Ultimate power in Morocco resides with the king.