Nobel panel to announce 2021 peace prize

AP National News

OSLO (AP) — The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is being announced Friday, an award intended to honor an individual or organization that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.” The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the recipient in Oslo at about 0900 GMT. Last year’s prize went to the World Food Program, which was established in 1961 at the behest of U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower to fight hunger around the globe. The prestigious award is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). Still to come Monday is the prize for outstanding work in the field economics.