Bus plunge, floods leave at least 28 dead in northern China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have confirmed 13 people died after a bus plunged into a rushing river amid heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities. State media reported the bus driver ignored warnings not to cross a bridge that was almost covered by the surging floods. Seven people among 37 survivors of the plunge were hospitalized and one remains missing. The floods have destroyed thousands of homes and covered farmland in two northern provinces. The floods have also disrupted coal mining during a shortage of the fuel that is hampering power production.