Fishing, Northern Ireland: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

AP National News

By RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain are back to quarreling less than a year after finalizing Brexit. Britain wants changes to the deal it reached on trade in Northern Ireland. The EU insists on keeping the essence of the deal. France wants more fishing licenses from London. But the UK is holding back. And the old cliches thrive again. Brussels is seen in London as conniving to undermine a successful Brexit. EU officials are admonishing the British government for not respecting the deal it signed.