Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:40 AM

IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has expressed “full confidence” in its managing director. The statement came in response to allegations that while Kristalina Georgieva was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. The IMF’s 24-member executive board says its review did not conclusively demonstrate that Georgieva played an improper role. But it says a probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff is continuing. Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing in response to an investigative report by the WilmerHale law firm.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content