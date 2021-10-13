Criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal leads to court-martial

AP National News

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — An attorney for a former Marine battalion commander relieved of his duties after he made comments critical of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan says his client will plead guilty in a special court-martial. Lawyer Tim Parlatore is representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. Parlatore told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his client will accept responsibility for his actions during the court-martial scheduled to begin Thursday at Camp Lejeune. Parlatore said that after Scheller pleads guilty, there will be a sentencing hearing that he expects will last two days.