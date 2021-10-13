Fire kills 14 people, injures 51 in southern Taiwan

AP National News

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — 14 people have been killed in a fire that engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan. 51 people were also sent to the hospital following the blaze early Thursday. The fire department in the city of Kaohsiung said firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts into the afternoon. The fire department said the lower floors of the building were blackened and many floors were destroyed. The building had shops on the lower levels and residences above.