Lucky Dog! Pooch trapped in crevice 5 days rescued, unharmed

AP National News

KERHONKSON, N.Y. (AP) — A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed. State parks officials say while the 12-year-old dog, Liza, went days without food or water at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, it was observed licking the damp walls of the crevice before a rescuer was finally able to shimmy in close on Tuesday. A local woman was hiking with the dog Thursday when it fell out of sight into the crevice. Park staffers were unable to get into the crevice initially to help the dog.