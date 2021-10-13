Pamela weakens after hitting Mexico, heads toward Texas

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela has weakened to a tropical depression after slamming into Mexico’s coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warn that its rainy remnants could cause flooding in parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the coming days. Pamela made landfall early Wednesday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials say wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 35 mph (55 kph) by late afternoon, and it was moving northeast at 28 mph (44 kph). The tropical depression is expected to dissipate by evening, but forecasters say it could bring “considerable flash and urban flooding” across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.