Remnants of former Hurricane Pamela head for Texas, Oklahoma

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical depression Pamela has dissipated in northern Mexico after slamming into the country’s Pacific coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warn that its rainy remnants still pose a flooding threat to parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Pamela made landfall early Wednesday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage. It gradually lost power while moving inland, weakening first to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression before dissipating Wednesday night. Forecasters say further weakening is expected during the night, but warned that the storm is expected to drop heavy rain across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.