6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

AP National News

By ZEINA KARAM and SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials say at least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in armed clashes that erupted in Beirut during protests organized by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies against the lead investigator into last year’s massive blast at the city’s port. The prime minister told reporters that many of those wounded on Thursday were shot by snipers from buildings. He called the events “a very dangerous sign.” Hezbollah and its ally, the Shiite Amal Movement both want the lead investigator removed from the port blast investigation. The tensions over the port blast have added to Lebanon’s enormous multiple troubles, including an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown.