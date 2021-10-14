Afghan Taliban delegation in Turkey for high-level talks

AP National News

By SUZAN FRASER and KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Foreign Ministry says a high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers has arrived in the country for the start of talks. The meetings on Thursday in Ankara are the first between the Taliban and senior Turkish government officials after the insurgent group seized control of Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesman said the visiting delegation is led by the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. Turkey’s president has advocated keeping the channels of dialogue open with the Taliban to “patiently and gradually steer” them toward establishing a more inclusive government.