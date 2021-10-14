Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, faces contempt charge

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK, JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection could soon prepare criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon as he defies the panel’s subpoena for documents and testimony. The committee had scheduled a deposition for Bannon on Thursday, but his lawyer has said he won’t appear after Trump directed him not to. Former Trump Defense Department official Kashyap Patel was also scheduled for a deposition Thursday but also will not appear. That’s according to two people familiar with the plans who were granted anonymity to discuss the confidential negotiations. Patel is still engaging with the committee, the people said.