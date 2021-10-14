Calmer winds aid firefighters battling California blaze

AP National News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A major Southern California highway was reopened as firefighters made progress against a wildfire in a coastal mountain range. Authorities warn the flames are still threatening remote properties. The Alisal Fire is 11 % contained after charring more than 26 square miles in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. It erupted Monday amid high winds. Since then, the winds have shifted but have been less intense than the first hours of the fire when flames blasted down the face of the mountain range toward the Pacific Ocean, jumped U.S. 101 and reached a beach. Traffic was moving again on the highway by Thursday evening.