Democrats narrowly best GOP in House campaign fundraising

AP National News

By JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fundraising committee aiming to help Democrats maintain control of the House says it raised $106.5 million through the end of last month. That narrowly edges the $105 million its Republican counterpart announced collecting over the same period. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says it had its best third quarter ever for an off-election year, taking in $38.5 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. That announcement came mere hours after the National Republican Congressional Committee said it had raised $25.8 million in the third quarter. The GOP group said it now has $65 million cash on hand compared to Democrats’ $63 million.