GOP lawmakers lead lawsuits against Connecticut COVID rules

AP National News

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two politically conservative state legislators have become the go-to team of lawyers in Connecticut for groups seeking to sue the state over hot-button issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reps. Doug Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein have filed about a half dozen lawsuits over the school mask mandate and other aspects of the governor’s emergency executive orders. The arrangement has brought criticism from some Democrats, but ethics officials who have reviewed it say it does not violate state laws. They say as long as being a legislator is part-time work in Connecticut, officials are entitled to have other jobs to pay their bills.