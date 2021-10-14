Greece: Severe storm, floods batter Athens, fire-hit island

AP National News

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Severe storms have swept across Greece, flooding hundreds of homes in Athens and prompting evacuations on an island ravaged by summer wildfires. Rescuers were also preparing Thursday to use helicopters to pull stranded people from rooftops in flooded and remote areas on the island of Corfu. Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides described the storm as “a dangerous weather phenomenon” On the island of Evia, at least three areas hit by the wildfires in August were being evacuated.