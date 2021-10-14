In Brazil, worst drought in decades felt at gigantic dam

AP National News

By EMILIO SANABRIA and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

HERNANDARIAS, Paraguay (AP) — The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades. According to Itaipu’s website, 2020 was the was one of the driest years in the plant’s history, with power output at its lowest level since 1994. That was a decade after the plant was inaugurated and when it had less capacity than now. The plant’s superintendent says production this year will be even lower, by about 15%. That’s devastating for a country that gets about two-thirds of its power from hydroelectric generation, and experts are warning of possible electricity shortages in coming months.