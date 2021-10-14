Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as the market builds momentum a day after breaking a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 added 1.5%, putting the benchmark index into the green for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.5%. Health care stocks were putting up some of the best gains, led by a 4.6% jump in UnitedHealth Group. The leading health insurer reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. The Labor Department reported a weekly drop in Americans applying for unemployment benefits. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52%.