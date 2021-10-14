Merkel: ‘very hard work’ ahead to achieve EU climate goals

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is predicting that achieving European Union targets for slashing emissions that cause global warming will be “very hard work.” The so-called European Green Deal, agreed last December, provides a blueprint for cutting gas emissions by 55% over this decade and becoming carbon-neutral in the 27-nation bloc by 2050. She also urged people to consider the costs of failing to protect the climate and to see economic opportunities in the energy sector transformation. Merkel spoke in Spain where she received a European prize. She remains in office in a caretaker capacity until a new German government is formed following last month’s elections.