Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization

AP National News

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a Danish man who is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalized. Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference that the victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70. The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. The community of some 26,000 inhabitants, is about 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.