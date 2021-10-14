Skip to Content
Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror

By PAAL NORDSETH, JAN M. OLSEN and MARK LEWIS
Associated Press

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency says a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to have been an act of terrorism. The agency, known by its acronym PST, said Thursday that Wednesday night’s attack in a small Norwegian town “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.” “The investigation will clarify in more detail what the incidents were motivated by,” it said in a statement. Police say the Danish man suspected of the attack is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized. The domestic security agency said the terror threat level for Norway remains unchanged and was considered “moderate.” 

