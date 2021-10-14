Overnight building blaze in Taiwan raged for hours, 46 dead

AP National News

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese authorities say that a building fire in southern Taiwan that blazed out of control for hours overnight has killed at least 46 people. Officials said Thursday that at least 41 people were also injured in the fire that engulfed the 13-story building in the major southern city of Kaohsiung. A fire department statement described the fire, which started about 3 a.m., as “extremely fierce” and said several floors had been destroyed. The death toll rose steadily during the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. The building’s age and piles of debris complicated search and rescue efforts, local media said quoting officials.