Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

AP National News

By KHADIJA KOTHIA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism, and called on the world’s great minds to fix the planet first. The Duke of Cambridge spoke to the BBC about climate anxiety, COP26, space travel, and his family’s long-standing commitment to environmental issues ahead of his inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony Sunday. He said that great minds should be “trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.” His comments will be broadcast a day after 90-year-old Star Trek star William Shatner made history as the oldest person in space.