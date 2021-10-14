Report: 3 killed in Beirut amid clashes over blast probe

AP National News

By ZEINA KARAM and HASSAN AMMAR

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — At least three people have reportedly been killed in armed clashes in Beirut amid protests against the lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in the city’s port. The National News Agency said three people died Thursday and many more were injured. The protest outside the Justice Palace was called by the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who are demanding the removal of the judge. It was not clear what triggered the gunfire. A journalist with The Associated Press saw one man open fire with a pistol during the protest and gunmen shooting in the direction of protesters from the balcony of a building.